Litecoin (LTC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.53 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 1st. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $18.22 billion and $3.53 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $272.90 or 0.00473045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000649 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006518 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000837 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002403 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

