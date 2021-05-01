Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $135,944.90 and $290.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $0.0494 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,369.51 or 0.99868103 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00041388 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010456 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.67 or 0.00180462 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000825 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001757 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.