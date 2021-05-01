Livenodes Market Cap Reaches $9,050.58 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Livenodes coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Livenodes has a market capitalization of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00032484 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001168 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003314 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Livenodes (CRYPTO:LNO) is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. The official message board for Livenodes is medium.com/@cryptomasters007 . Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes . Livenodes’ official website is livenodes.online

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Livenodes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Livenodes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

