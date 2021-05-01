LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Releases Earnings Results

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. LKQ updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.200 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.00-3.20 EPS.

LKQ traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,276,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $49.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research lifted their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist lifted their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

