Lobstex (LOBS) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a total market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $783,280.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lobstex has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000505 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,855,973 coins and its circulating supply is 21,855,961 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

