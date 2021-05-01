Lobstex Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.04 Million (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. In the last week, Lobstex has traded 31% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and $1.04 million worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0993 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000613 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 47.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,860,198 coins and its circulating supply is 21,860,186 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

