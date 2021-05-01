Loki Market Capitalization Tops $29.72 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,797.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.97 or 0.05095333 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,008.01 or 0.01744047 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.65 or 0.00480380 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.26 or 0.00735779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $330.83 or 0.00572402 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00077922 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.06 or 0.00443024 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

