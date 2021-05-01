Loncor Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Loncor Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS LONCF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.86. 8,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,987. Loncor Resources has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $107.24 million, a P/E ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 1.73.
About Loncor Resources
