Loncor Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Loncor Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS LONCF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.86. 8,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,987. Loncor Resources has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $107.24 million, a P/E ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 1.73.

About Loncor Resources

Loncor Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company also explores for platinum deposits. The company's flagship project is the Adumbi project that consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located in the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt.

