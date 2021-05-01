Loom Network (LOOM) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $152.05 million and approximately $8.23 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00070820 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $490.33 or 0.00864414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00066396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00096199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00049150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About Loom Network

LOOM is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

