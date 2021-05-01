Loom Network Reaches Market Cap of $154.87 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $154.87 million and approximately $10.19 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Loom Network has traded up 33.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00067373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00019648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00068798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $473.91 or 0.00824968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00095601 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00047222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

