Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Price Tops $0.0141

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, DragonEX, CoinMex and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO] was first traded on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Switcheo Network, CoinMex, Gate.io and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

