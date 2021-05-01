Loopring Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $53.52 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 31.5% against the dollar. Loopring has a market capitalization of $712.14 million and $53.52 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00071030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.74 or 0.00867694 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00067440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00096274 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00048808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Loopring Coin Profile

Loopring is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,767,707 coins. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

