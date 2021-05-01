Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTUS) Short Interest Down 28.9% in April

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTUS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the March 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:LTUS opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. Lotus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.22.

Get Lotus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Lotus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the People's Republic of China. The company markets valsartan capsules under the Maixin name to treat hypertension; eye drops under the Muxin name to treat glaucoma; and Octreotide Acetate Injection solution under the Yipubishan name for treating gastric ulcers.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.