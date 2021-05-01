Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Raised by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.29.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LOW traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.25. 4,228,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,023,116. The company has a market cap of $140.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.31 and a 12-month high of $208.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.40.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

