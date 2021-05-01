LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,132. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.49. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $159.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.41.

In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $192,158.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Seese sold 4,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $628,955.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,567.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,493 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

