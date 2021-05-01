LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Issues Earnings Results

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

LTC stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.53. 452,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,982. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.75. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $44.73.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LTC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.