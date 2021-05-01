LTO Network (LTO) Trading 65.2% Higher This Week

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 1st. During the last week, LTO Network has traded 65.2% higher against the US dollar. One LTO Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001114 BTC on popular exchanges. LTO Network has a total market cap of $178.85 million and $37.80 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00070195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.96 or 0.00855559 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00065155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00095969 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00047212 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

About LTO Network

LTO Network (CRYPTO:LTO) is a coin. It launched on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,250,271 coins and its circulating supply is 282,629,774 coins. The official website for LTO Network is lto.network . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork . LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

