Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.60

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and traded as high as $0.64. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 3,920 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Lucara Diamond from $0.80 to $0.90 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Lucara Diamond from $0.55 to $0.70 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Lucara Diamond alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51.

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.