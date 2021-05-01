Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,611 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $335.27 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.97 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $317.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.70, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

