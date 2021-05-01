Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 7,151.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,374 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.87.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LUMN stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

