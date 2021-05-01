LunchMoney Trading Down 15.6% Over Last Week (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One LunchMoney coin can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. LunchMoney has a total market cap of $848,927.45 and approximately $9,265.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LunchMoney Coin Profile

LMY is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,550,599 coins. The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

