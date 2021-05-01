Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to post $92.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $96.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.00 million. Luxfer posted sales of $89.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year sales of $363.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $347.40 million to $372.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $371.17 million, with estimates ranging from $360.90 million to $385.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Luxfer.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LXFR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $22.11 on Friday. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $22.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.06 million, a PE ratio of 59.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In related news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 16.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,559,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after purchasing an additional 34,905 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.