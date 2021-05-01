M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,580 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.41% of M.D.C. worth $15,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 3.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in M.D.C. by 54.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in M.D.C. by 12.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.95. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $62.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 39.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

In related news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $7,413,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 254,343 shares in the company, valued at $15,085,083.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $486,247.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,406 shares of company stock worth $9,243,404. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

