Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) SVP Sells $476,200.00 in Stock

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.70. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.34%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

