MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Market Capitalization Tops $422.23 Million

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 1st. MaidSafeCoin has a market capitalization of $422.23 million and $1.95 million worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One MaidSafeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00063958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00288896 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.65 or 0.01134255 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00026296 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $414.67 or 0.00721759 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,367.58 or 0.99852930 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Coin Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s launch date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 coins. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

