Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT) Trading Down 1.3%

Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT) was down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.96 and last traded at $24.13. Approximately 10,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.81.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Main Thematic Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Thematic Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.