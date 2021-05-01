Maincoin Tops One Day Volume of $31,163.00 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 1st. Maincoin has a total market cap of $2.13 million and $31,163.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maincoin has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar. One Maincoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maincoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00067662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00019695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00069706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.68 or 0.00824660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00095408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00045951 BTC.

Maincoin Coin Profile

Maincoin is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @maincoin_M and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Maincoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.