Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Down 32.2% in April

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the March 31st total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.6 days.

Shares of Major Drilling Group International stock remained flat at $$5.67 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52. Major Drilling Group International has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from $9.75 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

