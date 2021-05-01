Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Short Interest Update

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the March 31st total of 23,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE MN opened at $7.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 3.06. Manning & Napier has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.24. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.60%.

In other Manning & Napier news, insider Christopher Pickett Briley sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $39,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MN. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 49,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 24,608 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 179,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 28,429 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. 31.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

