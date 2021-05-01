Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.18.

MGDPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Marathon Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from $2.85 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDPF opened at $2.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.74.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

