Mask Network (MASK) Hits Market Capitalization of $150.57 Million

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Mask Network coin can currently be bought for about $15.24 or 0.00026267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a total market cap of $150.57 million and approximately $28.65 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mask Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00067048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00019760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00070114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.48 or 0.00828336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00095302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00044640 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

MASK is a coin. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,882,347 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favorite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Mask Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mask Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mask Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.