MASQ 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $199,221.00 (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 1st. In the last week, MASQ has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a market capitalization of $4.92 million and $199,221.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MASQ alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00062896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.23 or 0.00281658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $616.11 or 0.01076294 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00026186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.84 or 0.00717717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,361.85 or 1.00207201 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,004,247 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.