Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Increased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,120,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,311 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.0% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Mastercard worth $1,466,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,450,000 after acquiring an additional 212,874 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.55, for a total transaction of $19,478,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,909,568,085.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 498,282 shares of company stock valued at $168,049,528 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.50.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $6.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $382.06. 4,043,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,172,738. The company has a market cap of $379.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $374.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.66. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $263.01 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

