MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 608.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,054 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.26% of MasterCraft Boat worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth about $936,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 18,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,068,000 after buying an additional 32,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $28.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.68. The company has a market cap of $537.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 2.26. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $118.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

