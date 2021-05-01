Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.38. The company had a trading volume of 220,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,691. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.41. Matthews International has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $43.75.

Get Matthews International alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In related news, CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,498,076.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $870,660 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.