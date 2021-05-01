Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%.
Shares of NASDAQ:MATW traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.38. The company had a trading volume of 220,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,691. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.41. Matthews International has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $43.75.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.
About Matthews International
Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.
