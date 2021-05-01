MAX Exchange Token Trading 11% Higher This Week (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000932 BTC on popular exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $976,127.98 and approximately $114,785.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,783.23 or 1.00334009 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00042036 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $821.01 or 0.01425597 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010525 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.22 or 0.00543874 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.91 or 0.00354061 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.81 or 0.00181988 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004006 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

