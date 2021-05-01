MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.85

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.85 and traded as high as C$17.93. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$17.70, with a volume of 10,198 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$439.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Sutherland bought 8,268 shares of MCAN Mortgage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.51 per share, with a total value of C$136,504.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,844,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,447,098.11.

About MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP)

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

