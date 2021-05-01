McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.90

McColl’s Retail Group plc (LON:MCLS)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.90 ($0.42) and traded as high as GBX 35.12 ($0.46). McColl’s Retail Group shares last traded at GBX 35 ($0.46), with a volume of 171,863 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,532.66, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of £40.36 million and a PE ratio of -15.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 27.05.

In other McColl’s Retail Group news, insider Dominic Lavelle acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,597.60).

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighbourhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer food and groceries, fruits and vegetables, ready meals, prepared food-to-go, tobacco, general merchandise, news and magazines, and services, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

