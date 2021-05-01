Mchain Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Mchain has a total market capitalization of $38,539.11 and approximately $310.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mchain has traded 60.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006773 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00015841 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000115 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000505 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mchain Profile

Mchain (CRYPTO:MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 61,263,100 coins. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Mchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

