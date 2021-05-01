Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.72 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) will report $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Medifast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.61 and the highest is $2.89. Medifast reported earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medifast will report full-year earnings of $10.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $11.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medifast.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.36. The company had revenue of $264.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%.

Several research firms have commented on MED. B. Riley lifted their price target on Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 133 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Medifast by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MED traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,903. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.76. Medifast has a 52-week low of $71.65 and a 52-week high of $279.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 95.30%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

