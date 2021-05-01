MediShares Market Cap Reaches $18.69 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One MediShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MediShares has a total market cap of $18.69 million and $1.85 million worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MediShares has traded up 31.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00070820 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.33 or 0.00864414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00066396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00096199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00049150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

MediShares Coin Profile

MDS is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

