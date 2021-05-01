MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Trading 139% Higher Over Last Week

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 1st. In the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 139% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MEET.ONE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $12.11 million and approximately $15,706.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MEET.ONE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00063300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.89 or 0.00284252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.47 or 0.01088280 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00026485 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.95 or 0.00711010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,484.65 or 0.99701240 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MEET.ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEET.ONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.