Melon Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Melon has a total market capitalization of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melon coin can currently be bought for about $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00070925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.69 or 0.00859278 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00065406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00095919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00047389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About Melon

Melon is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Melon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

