Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Reaches $0.12

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $55,529.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.24 or 0.00546192 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005910 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00021258 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,593.22 or 0.02804952 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000028 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

