MenaPay (MPAY) Price Up 8.1% This Week

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. MenaPay has a market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $1,321.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One MenaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00070820 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $490.33 or 0.00864414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00066396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00096199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00049150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

