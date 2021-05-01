Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $664.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.61 million. Meredith had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 37.46%. Meredith’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

Shares of MDP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.10. 577,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,709. Meredith has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.98.

MDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark upgraded Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

