Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) Short Interest Update

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,300 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the March 31st total of 436,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 224,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 13,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,412 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,943 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meridian Bancorp stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. Meridian Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.92.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EBSB shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

