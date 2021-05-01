Meridian Network (LOCK) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $384,708.00

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. Meridian Network has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $384,708.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meridian Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00074868 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003231 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

