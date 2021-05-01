Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. Merit Medical Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.840-1.980 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.84-1.98 EPS.

Shares of MMSI stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,793. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average of $55.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $65.16.

MMSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $1,489,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,995.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $294,841.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,916 shares in the company, valued at $57,687,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,365 shares of company stock worth $3,003,133 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

