Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In related news, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $3,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,354,308.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Meritor in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritor by 6,355.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTOR opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Meritor has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.19.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

